WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective is finally coming to Wichita, a move that Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker fans hope will start to attract higher-profile recruits to the school.

Armchair Strategies, LLC is led by former WSU baseball players Tyler Weber (2005-07) and Tymber Lee (2000-02), along with former Shocker Assistant Athletic Director of Development Matt Baty, and works with local business leaders in Wichita to provide NIL deals to WSU athletes.

“Wichita State Athletics is fundamental to this community,” Weber said. “It is important that WSU student-athletes are supported with strategic NIL opportunities that financially maximize the brand they have worked hard to develop.

“One of WSU’s biggest assets is the Wichita Community and dedicated alumni base. We look forward to showing our student-athletes that there is a powerful network that will help them optimize this NIL opportunity.”

Baty is also a partner with 6th Man Strategies, a Wichita-based company that signed all 18 Kansas Jayhawks basketball players to NIL deals last year.

Armchair Strategies will be announcing multiple platforms that will directly impact WSU student-athletes. One of these is the “Century Club,” which will be made up of 100 fans and businesses that want to lead the way in NIL.

Another platform will be the “Shocker Exclusive,” an organization that will take tax-deductible contributions.

Armchair Strategies will also focus on “the student-athlete’s overall brand” and will involve social media, merchandise, and corporate and car dealership endorsements.

“Wichita State athletics play a very important role not only for the university but the city of Wichita as a whole.” Tymber Lee said. “I believe as emotionally vested as our fan base and community is about Shocker Athletics, a robust and strong NIL program can be realized very quickly.”

NIL laws were passed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on June 30, 2021, and fans hope this new collective, as well as others that might come later, will put Wichita State on the map as a destination for recruits.