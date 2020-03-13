Five Wichita State men’s basketball players officially enter transfer portal

Wichita State’s Jamarius Burton (2) shoots as Temple Quinton Rose (1) and Arashma Parks (14) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

WICHITA, Kan. — Four scholarship players and one walk-on from the Wichita State men’s basketball team enter the NCAA transfer portal one day after the abrupt ending of the 2020 season.

Sophomores Erik Stevenson and Jamarius Burton, redshirt freshman Tate Busse and freshmen Noah Fernandes and DeAntoni Gordon have all left the program. Verbal Commits and ESPN’s Jeff Borzello were the first to report.

Three Wichita State players entered the transfer portal today, sources told ESPN.



Jamarius Burton: 10.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.4 APG

Erik Stevenson: 11.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.3 APG

Noah Fernandes: 1.4 PPG, 1.2 APG — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 13, 2020

Wichita State F DeAntoni Gordon (FR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/A6zl48iZfU — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 13, 2020

Stevenson averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 24.7 minutes per game with 21 starts this season, and Burton averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.1 minutes per game with 24 starts this season.

While a foot injury would affect Fernandes’ debut season, he would make an impact down the stretch with three starts in 2020. Gordon averaged 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 20 games for Wichita State.

After a 15-1 start to the season, the Shockers were stymied by a series of off-the-court problems. Now, after their 23-8 season, Wichita State will look to rebuild their promising foundation.