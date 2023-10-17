WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Major League Baseball playoffs are in full swing, and one former Shocker is making his presence felt.

Alec Bohm, who plays third base for the Philadelphia Phillies, was one of many players to help lead the team to a 10-0 Game 2 win in the National League Championship Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bohm went 1-of-4 in the game, scoring two RBIs on a double to deep left-center field, and later crossed the plate for a run of his own.

He also had two impressive defensive plays at third base to stifle the Diamondbacks offense in the game.

Throughout the postseason, he’s gone 7-of-24, scoring two RBIs on four hits.

Just last season, Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history, and he’s continuing to make his mark in the Show. In the 2023 season, he hit .274 with 20 home runs and 97 RBIs with a .765 OPS.

Bohm was with the Shockers program from 2016 to 2018 after going undrafted out of high school in Omaha, Nebraska. As a freshman, he batted .303 with six home runs and 30 RBIs, receiving Freshman All-America honors.

Through his entire career with the Shockers, he hit .317, bringing in 33 home runs, 40 extra-base hits, and 126 RBIs.

Bohm was selected in the first round by the Phillies in 2018 and worked his way through the minor league system before making his professional debut on Aug. 13, 2020.

In his first at-bat, he hit a double against the Baltimore Orioles. Ten days later, he hit his first professional home run with a solo shot against the Atlanta Braves.

The Philadelphia Phillies are now just two wins away from reaching their second World Series in as many years.