WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) has not had a football team since 1986, but one former Shocker is trying to find his way into the NFL after his basketball playing days are over.

Trey Wade was a forward for the WSU Shockers from 2019 to 2021. He transferred to Arkansas for his graduate season, where he was a key piece for the Razorbacks in their Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament this season.

After Wade finished his career with Arkansas, in a loss to Duke in the Elite Eight, he told a radio station in Fayetteville, Arkansas, that while he had never thought about the prospects of playing football, the Atlanta Falcons had called and asked for a tryout.

“Honestly, I had got a phone call from the Falcons, and I … took the opportunity to try out,” Wade told Tye Richardson of The Morning Rush. “It wasn’t really on my mind, I’m still kind of pursuing basketball, so I just took the opportunity that was given to me.

“I thought it’d be a pretty cool experience,” Wade said.

Though Wade did not play football in high school or college, he said that the Falcons told him the things he does on the court could translate to the field. So far, it looks like he would line up as a tight end on the football field, a comparison to his size on the basketball court.

As a Shocker, Wade averaged 6.8 points, along with a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game, helping the team to a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Wade’s former head coach Eric Musselman said in a tweet today that Wade has been invited to an NFL mini-camp that will take place in May.

While it is unlikely that Wade will find his name called during the NFL Draft, if he performs well in the minicamp, he may find his way onto an NFL roster.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 28.