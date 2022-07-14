LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNW) — As the NBA Draft came and went on June 23, former Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker Tyson Etienne never heard his name called, but he did find his way onto an NBA Summer League roster with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks signed Etienne to what is called an “Exhibit 10” contract, which allows him to essentially audition to be signed to an NBA team, and he showed out in a big way in the Hawks’ Summer League game against the Spurs on Thursday.

The former AAC Player of the Year (2021) finished the game with 21 points off the bench, shooting 53% from the field.

His final two points came with just 14 seconds left when he hit a heavily-contested layup to give the Hawks an 87-86 lead.

The game was not over, though, and Etienne’s defense would be called to the task. He answered with a game-sealing steal to give the Hawks the win. He gave credit to his time at Wichita State when asked about it after the game.

“I think that’s just fundamentals,” Etienne said. “Shoutout to Wichita State. We ran that drill every day in practice.”

It wasn’t just in the final seconds that Etienne left his mark, though. Toward the end of the third quarter, the Hawks found themselves down by double digits before Etienne hit back-to-back threes.

Etienne will continue to try to prove himself to NBA general managers to find his way onto a team for the upcoming season.