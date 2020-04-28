Former Shocker Gordon lands at junior college

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Six scholarship players, seven in all, have left the Wichita State basketball program since the season came to an end in March.

On Monday, DeAntoni Gordon was the last of those six players to find a new home.

Gordon announced on his Twitter that he will be heading to play at Northwest Mississippi Community College, after spending just one season at WSU.

The 6’7″ forward from Mobile, Alabama averaged 0.8 ppg and 1.1 reb in 20 games played for the Shockers during the 2019-20 season.

He put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 13th.

