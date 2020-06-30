Former Shocker holds basketball ‘grind session’ for Wichita’s youth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita State basketball forward Rashard Kelly is giving Wichita’s youth an equal opportunity to hone their basketball skills.
From Monday through Thursday, Kelly is holding ‘grind sessions’ for those looking for a “successful, seasoned career” at Wichita Hoops in Bel Aire.
“It’s about what you do everyday. It’s about how you spend your quality time,” said Kelly. “It’s the blueprint. It’s things you have to do. It’s sacrifices you have to make. That’s what I’m trying to get them to do today.”
The lessons taught at the 4-day camp go beyond the hardwood.
“It’s hard work on the court, but it’s even harder in the real world,” said Kelly.
Maize South basketball player Fontaine Williams, an attendee at the grind session, understands the pressure of being an athlete.
“Being an athlete, you’re always, consistently being watched, so just always try to do the right thing, and you always have to be the smarter person in every situation, because everyone thinks of you as a higher stature,” said Williams.
Although the camp has a $25 price tag, according to a graphic on social media, Kelly is putting the camp on free of charge.
“I still don’t want to charge one parent,” said Kelly. “It’s not to take away from their pockets. It’s to bring them closer, bring them together and bring them hope… hope for the future, and to see that they can be successful.”
Kelly is looking for local individuals and businesses to sponsor the camp’s 60 kids. You can set up a donation to the camp by emailing thekellygroupco@gmail.com.