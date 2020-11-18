Former Shocker Kaelen Malone speaks on the future of WSU Men’s Basketball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kaelen Malone played two seasons at Wichita State under Gregg Marshall and Isaac Brown. “I think specifically guys on the 2017-2018 team knew who coach Marshall was, what were dealing with and what we signed up for” said the former Shockers guard.

On November 17 2020, Gregg Marshall resigned as Head Coach of the Shockers Men’s Basketball team and the University elevated Assistant Head Coach Isaac Brown as Interim Head Coach. “He’s a little bit more quiet” said Malone, but at the same time I think his ability to listen and hear his players is one of the reasons he’s going to be successful.”

Isaac Brown has served as an assistant coach for 19 years in the Division I ranks. His resume includes coaching 5 programs; South Alabama (2002-07), Arkansas (2007-10), Arkansas State (2010-11), Louisiana Tech (2011-14) and currently Wichita State. Combined, Brown has helped lead those five programs to 11 20-win seasons, eight conference regular season titles, two conference tournament championships and 10 postseason appearances. Along the way, he’s coached 58 all-conference selections and six NBA players.

“I feel very confident he’s going to keep the program going because from a basketball standpoint he’s a good coach and a good player himself” said Malone.

Shockers Tip off their 2020-2021 men’s basketball season on November 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, S.D

