WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New Wichita State Univeristy head baseball coach Brian Green will have another set of shoes to fill, as utility player Payton Tolle is heading to Fort Worth.

Tolle entered the transfer portal on June 11 and committed to play for Texas Christian University (TCU) on Tuesday.

The two-way player was a Second Team All-America by the National College Baseball Writers Association. On the mound, Tolle was 9-3 as a starter with a 4.62 ERA over 15 appearances. He struck out 97 batters and held them to just a .245 batting average.

From the batter’s box, Tolle hit .311 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI in 55 appearances during the 2023 season.

Tolle’s new team, TCU, just ended its season in the College World Series semifinal round, losing 3-2 to the Florida Gators.