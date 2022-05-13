WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the players who have entered the transfer portal from last year’s Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker basketball team begin choosing their new schools, one player went public with his commitment on Friday afternoon.

Ricky Council IV, who was a focal point of Isaac Brown’s team in the 2021-2022 season, will be transferring to Arkansas next season.

Wichita State guard Ricky Council IV. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Council averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season and was named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 2021-2022 season.

The 6’6 sophomore from North Carolina had listed six teams who were potential suitors for his services last season, including Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and Iowa State.

Council joins an Arkansas recruiting class that is ranked #2 nationally, so he will have to work for his playing time.

Last season, Arkansas made a second consecutive trip to the Elite Eight, where they lost to Duke.