WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, the University of Memphis announced it has signed former Wichita State star Jaykwon Walton. Since Memphis is in the American Athletic Conference with WSU, the former Shocker could end up playing against his former team.

Walton was one of the few genuine scoring threats for the Shockers this past season. He played 28 games, starting in 27 of them. He also averaged almost 14 points per game. He was ranked among the AAC’s most productive offensive players.

Walton had planned to transfer from WSU to Alabama, but the Crimson Tide stopped recruiting him after he was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.