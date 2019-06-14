Former Shocker star VanVleet scores 22 points in Raptors’ NBA title win

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots in front of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Shocker star and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet scored 22 points in the Toronto’s NBA title win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The final score was 114-110.

VanVleet’s had several 3 pointers during the game

With the win, VanVleet became the fifth Shocker to net an NBA (or ABA) title, joining Warren Jabali, Dave Stallworth, Nate Bowman and Cliff Livingston.

According to NBA.com, VanVleet’s 3-point percentage over the Raptors’ last nine playoff games and since his son, Fred Jr. was born, has been 53 percent.

At Wichita State University, VanVleet helped lead the Shockers to three MVC titles, three Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles, and nine NCAA Tournament wins in four trips from 2012-2016.

#WeTheShockerNorth Congrats, Fred VanVleet! The former Shocker star and Raptors guard rained down clutch 3-pointers on… Posted by Wichita State University Alumni Association on Thursday, June 13, 2019

#NBAChamps Congratulations, Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors! VanVleet — who scored 22 points in the Raptors’… Posted by Wichita State University Alumni Association on Thursday, June 13, 2019