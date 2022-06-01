NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Newton Public Schools has hired former Wichita State Shocker Demetric Williams as the new boy’s basketball coach.

Wichita State’s Demetric Williams moves the ball against La Salle during the first half of a West Regional semifinal in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2013, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The USD 373 Board of Education approved Williams as the new coach in a special meeting on Wednesday, June 1.

“I look forward to a new era of Railer basketball with the hire of Demetric Williams,” Caleb Smith, Newton High School head principal, said in a news release. “He will bring a unique level of knowledge of the game and skills to our students.”

Williams is among the winningest Shockers in WSU basketball history. He played for the team from 2009 to 2013.

Williams has coached the junior varsity basketball team at Wichita Southeast, served on the coaching staff for the ESPN TBT Basketball Tournament for the After Shocks and served as an AAU Basketball Coach since 2016.

He most recently worked for companies like Cargill and Koch Industries in Wichita.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Railer family and leading the boy’s basketball program by creating a culture that stands on guiding principles,” Williams said.

He will begin coaching this fall.