Former Shockers hold autograph signing and raffle giveaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been a week since the Aftershocks bowed out of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

However, some of the former Shockers alumni that were a part of the team are still in town.

Tonight, Conner Frankamp and Cleanthony Early held an autograph signing and raffle giveaway at Industry Old Town.

The former Shockers gave fans a chance to win some of their memorabilia from their time at WSU.

As for the future, Frankamp says he’ll be leaving Bulgaria, where he played for BC Beroe last season and joining up with a new team.

“I’m going to Greece actually, I leave in two or three weeks for that, so, I’m really looking forward to that, it’s a big step up from Bulgaria and I’m just excited to get over there and get started,” said Frankamp.

As for Early, who played last season for the Tokyo Hachioji Bee Trains during the 2018-19, he’s weighing his options.

“I mean, I train, I get ready to do what I do coming into the upcoming season, I mean, waiting to see what I want,” said Early.

Both Early and Frankamp have spent time with an NBA team during their careers.

Early was drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He would play in 56 games over two season.

Frankamp spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA Summer League in July.