Former Shockers react to reported Marshall–Wichita State split: “We needed that type of tough love”

WICHITA, Kan. – Gregg Marshall didn’t recruit former Wichita State basketball standout Ramon Clemente.

“It’s not that I fell in love with Coach Marshall,” said Clemente. “I was so much in love with the city of Wichita.”

Clemente played in the first year of the Marhall-era, in 2007. He was recruited by former Wichita State baseball coach Mark Turgeon.

“Coach Turgeon and Coach Marshall were two different coaches, like yin and yang, like night and day,” said Clemente. “I still stuck it through.”

It would turn out, Marshall was exactly what Clemente needed in a college basketball coach.



“Coach Marshall was kind of like a father figure that I needed. A lot of kids that come from the inner cities that go to Wichita,” said Clemente. “We need that type of tough love sometimes.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Chadrack Lufile, a junior college transfer who would play on Marshall’s Final Four team in 2013.



“He has ways of how he wants to encourage guys and sometimes at the end of the day you have to kind of look at yourself and see how bad you want it,” said Lufile. “I don’t thing there’s a coach that could match that environment I was in at Wichita State.”

The two were shocked to hear the allegations of verbal and physical abuse of players that came out against Marshall – allegations that the 2014 AP Coach of the Year vehemently denied.

“He didn’t put his hands on me, but he set me straight,” said Clemente. “I can only speak from my experience. Anything that really happened after me is a surprise.”

“There’s nothing that I could really say bad about him,” said Lufile. “Not every guy can be coached under a guy like that. My experience was a great experience.”

Now that Wichita State is expected to part ways with the head coach, former players are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Marshall-era.

“If I would have not run into a Coach Marshall, I wouldn’t see my career going as far as it went,” said Clemente. “I don’t want anybody to take anything as disrespect, but my loyalty is to Gregg Marshall.”

Players give their best wishes to their former coach, as they reminisce on his legacy in the Air Capital.

“I hope the best for his family,” said Lufile. I hope that their future is filled with happiness, and they can bounce back from this because they’re great people.

“This is not the end, this is just a little stop in the road,” said Clemente. “I feel like he has a lot more time coaching left in him. I think Coach Marshall will go down as the best coach in Wichita State history.”

Clemente implores the current Wichita State basketball team to roll with the punches in the midst of a potential shift in the program.

“The legacy that Coach Marshall built, what you guys are doing right now is a new era. I came there for the Gregg Marshall-era, so the guys that are there right now, it is their turn to start something new. We all represent Wichita State University, and we are all a family,” said Clemente. “Black and gold is forever.”