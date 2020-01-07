Former Wichita State basketball great Lynbert ‘Cheese’ Johnson suffers heart attack

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Former Wichita State basketball legend, Lynbert ‘Cheese’ Johnson is recovering after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall confirmed that Johnson underwent quadruple bypass surgery and is getting better. Marshall has been in communication since the trauma.

“In my last text to him I said, ‘We need you. When are you going to be back? We need you,'” said Marshall.

The Wichita State head coach is looking forward to Johnson’s return to full health, and as a visitor to practice.

“He’s such a positive guy, he loves Wichita State, he loves the program and everybody loves him — how could you not?” said Marshall.

Get well Cheese Johnson. Former Wichita State Shocker. @GoShockersMBB Cheese had a heart attack and had quadruple bypass. #NYC #STAYSTRONG pic.twitter.com/g0Uid4RLHT — Steve Finamore (@CoachFinamore) January 7, 2020

The community outpour has been tremendous, as Johnson continues his road to recovery.

Johnson was the Missouri Valley Conference “Newcomer of the Year” for Wichita State in 1976 and was a first-team all-MVC selection in 1977 and 1979 and was a second-team pick in 1978.