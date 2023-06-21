WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Garrett Pennington has found a new home.

The former Wichita State Univeristy (WSU) outfielder and designated hitter announced on his Twitter account he has committed to play at North Carolina State next season.

The move comes as Wichita State moved on from interim head coach Loren Hibbs. After the announcement, Pennington announced he had entered the transfer portal to explore his options.

Last season, Pennington hit 15 home runs, bringing in 55 RBI. He slashed .307/.372/.560 in his 253 plate appearances in 2022.

The Lenexa native played for three seasons at Central Missouri before transferring to Wichita State ahead of the 2023 season.