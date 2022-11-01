WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the bottom of the second inning in Game 3 of the World Series, former Wichita State University (WSU) third baseman Alec Bohm hit a home run into left field for the Philadelphia Phillies, marking the first in his postseason career.

It also hit another milestone: the 1,000th home run hit in World Series history.

The solo shot put the Phillies up 3-0 in a pivotal game in a World Series in which the Phillies and Houston Astros are currently tied one game apiece. It sparked the Phillies offense, who would pile on another five runs en route to a win in a pivotal game in the World Series, 7-0.

Bohm was with the WSU Shockers program from 2016 to 2018 after going undrafted out of high school in Omaha, Nebraska. As a freshman, he batted .303 with six home runs and 30 RBIs, receiving Freshman All-America honors.

Through his entire career with the Shockers, he hit .317, bringing in 33 home runs, 40 extra-base hits, and 126 RBIs.

Bohm was selected in the first round by the Phillies in 2018 and worked his way through the minor league system before making his professional debut on Aug. 13, 2020.

In his first at-bat, he hit a double against the Baltimore Orioles. Ten days later, he hit his first professional home run with a solo shot against the Atlanta Braves.

This season, Bohm had a .280 battings average, hit 13 home runs and 72 RBI, but none of those hits will mean as much as his first home run in the postseason.

The Phillies currently lead the Astros 2-1 in the World Series after their 7-0 win. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:03 p.m. CST.