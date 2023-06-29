WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita State University basketball player Toure’ Murry is reportedly heading to Philadelphia.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reported Wednesday that Murry is joining new 76ers head coach Nick Nurse as an associate coach.

The 76ers website lists Murry as a player development associate coach.

Murry’s playing career ended in 2022 after playing for Astros de Jalisco in Mexico. He went undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft but found his footing in the NBA G League and later made his way to play for three different NBA teams; the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

His last stint in the NBA was in 2015 with the Washington Wizards.

Murry played for the Shockers from 2008 to 2012. The Houston, Texas, native was a member of former head coach Gregg Marshall’s first recruiting class and is No. 1 in Shockers history for games started with 130.

With Murry’s help in 2011, the Shockers returned to prosperity with an NIT Championship win in 2011, followed by a Missouri Valley Conference title and NCAA Tournament berth in 2012. Murry helped the Shockers win a total of 98 games in his time in Wichita.

For a short time after his career at Wichita State ended, Murry was the all-time assists leader in school history with 430. That record would be broken in 2015 by Fred VanVleet.

In his career at Wichita State, Murry averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He scored a total of 1,539 points in his four seasons with the Shockers.