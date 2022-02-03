WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost six years ago, Wichita State Shocker Fred VanVleet stood up in front of the people at his draft party and told them that he didn’t get drafted. After being an undisputed star for the Shockers for his entire time in Wichita, the NBA Draft came and went without his name being called.

Still, VanVleet continued to work, and on Thursday, that work paid off. He has been named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.

For the 2021-2022 season with the Toronto Raptors, VanVleet is averaging 21.5 points per game, as well as 4.7 assists and seven rebounds. The 6’1, 197 lb. guard from Rockford, Illinois, is in his fourth year in the NBA after a star-studded career at Wichita State.

As a Shocker, VanVleet helped his team to a Final Four run in 2013, an undefeated 2013-2014 regular season, and in 2014 was named an All-American by multiple outlets. In addition, he is the Career Assists Leader for Wichita State, and twice while a Shocker was named Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Player of The Year.

Still, on draft night, his name was never called.

VanVleet signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Toronto Raptors. During his first season within the organization, he played with their G-League affiliate, Raptors 905, where he helped lead the team to a G-League championship in the 2017 season.

Fred spent time in the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons playing for both the Raptors and the G-League team, appearing in 37 and 44 games, respectively. By the 2018-2019 season, it was time for VanVleet to become a regular piece of the Toronto rotation.

He appeared in 64 games that regular season, averaging 11 points on a 41% field goal percentage. It was that year that VanVleet cemented himself in the Raptors organization, as he helped lead the Raptors to their first-ever NBA Championship.

VanVleet is only the fourth undrafted player in NBA history to be selected for the All-Star Game, joining John Starks (1994), Ben Wallace (2003-06) and Brad Miller (2003-04).

The NBA All-Star weekend is scheduled for Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland, Ohio.