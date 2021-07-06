Former WSU star, VanVleet to return to Wichita during TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita State star men’s basketball player Fred VanVleet will return to Wichita during The Basketball Tournament at Koch Arena starting on July 16.

VanVleet won’t be playing for the WSU alumni team, the Aftershocks in the tournament but will be around to cheer them on. The Aftershocks tweeted about it on Tuesday.

Freddy V & the FVV Shop – back in town July 16th



Stay tuned for more info 😜#TBT #AfterShocks pic.twitter.com/unlTjN6tYy — AfterShocks (@AfterShocksTBT) July 6, 2021

Play for TBT starts on July 16 and runs through July 20.

VanVleet played for the Shockers from 2012-16. He currently plays for the Toronto Raptors of the NBA.