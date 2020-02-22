Four Shockers put up top-three marks in school history

WICHITA, Kan. — The Wichita State men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out their regular seasons indoors Friday at the Arkansas Qualifier.

Taniyah McMillian, Joseph Holthusen, Paula Garcia and Alex Adams had huge performances and put themselves in the top three of the Wichita State indoor performance list.

Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Steve Rainbolt said he was excited about Friday’s performances.

“We had some very good things happen today,” Rainbolt said. “I was really happy for Joesph Holthusen and I was extremely excited about Taniyah McMillian in the 400 meters.

“All around it was evident that people are tuning up nicely for next week’s indoor conference championships.”

McMillian ran the women’s 400 meters in 54.87, which earned her a seventh-place finish overall. Her time put her at No. 2 in Wichita State history in the indoor 400 meters.

The performance was McMillian’s debut in the 400 meters. She now owns spots in the Shockers’ indoor top 10 in the 60 meters (No. 6), 200 meters (school record), 400 meters (No. 2) and 4X400-meter relay (No. 2, 6 and 10).

McMillian also ran the 200 meters and earned a sixth-place finish with a time of 24.40.

Holthusen continued his outstanding season in the 60-meter hurdles. He ran the race in 7.87 seconds to drop his PR and tie for third all-time in school history.

Holthusen was already one of only seven men to run the race in less than 8.00 seconds, but with Friday’s performance, he became the fourth man in Shocker history to run it in under 7.90 seconds.

Paula Garcia used the high banks of the track at Randal Tyson Track Center to her advantage. She ran the 200 meters in 24.25. Her time tied for No. 3 in school history with teammate Jacque Darby. Garcia finished fifth overall.

Alex Adams continued her impressive season in the ring. She threw a PR for the third consecutive week in the weight throw. This week, she beat her previous mark by 24 centimeters.

Adams tossed the weight 18.94m/62-1.75 for a victory in the women’s weight throw. She improved on her third-best mark in school history.

Michael Bryan improved on each of his first four throws to earn a new PR in the weight throw. He tossed the weight 18.71m/61-4.75. He beats his previous best by four centimeters. Bryan’s performance earned him a runner-up finish in the event.

Weston Lewis broke two meters in the high jump for the third time this season. He won the men’s high jump with a jump of 2.01m/6-7.

The Shockers head to Birmingham, Alabama, for the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday.

RESULTS

Men’s Individual Results

60 Meters Prelims

15. Stanley Nwosu – 7.08

18. Ethan Toy – 7.10

200 Meters

11. Jace Coppoc – 22.05

16. Stanley Nwosu – 22.41

400 Meters

8. Adam Gauzy – 48.06

10. Austin Corley – 48.57

13. JD Prinsloo – 49.52

60-Meter Hurdles Prelims

2. Joseph Holthusen – 7.96Q

9. Antonio Norman – 8.46

11. Kieron Hunter – 8.55

18. Clay Eckert – 8.73

60-Meter Hurdles Final

2. Joseph Holthusen – 7.87

Long Jump

6. Ethan Toy – 7.00m/22-11.75

17. Clay Eckert – 6.19m/20-3.75

Triple Jump

5. Ethan Toy – 13.80m/45-3.50

High Jump

1. Weston Lewis – 2.01m/6-7

2. Kole Konrade – 1.95m/6-4.75

Shot Put

13. Jeff Ast – 14.31m/46-11.50

Weight Throw

2. Michael Bryan – 18.71m/61-4.75

11. Aidan Camp – 14.29m/46-10.75

Pole Vault

9. Slayde Little – 4.90m/16-0.75

10. Tate McDonald – 4.70m/15-5

T11. Ethan Feliciano – 4.50m/14-9

–. Clay Eckert – NH

Women’s Individual Results

60 Meters Prelims

13. Sidney Sapp – 7.89

16. Kyleigh Severa – 7.95

18. Nerea Quiros – 7.97

200 Meters

5. Paula Garcia – 24.25

6. Taniyah McMillian – 24.40

9. Jacque Darby – 24.51

18. Sidney Sapp – 25.38

27. Nerea Quiros – 26.39

400 Meters

7. Taniyah McMillian – 54.87

16. Daysha Bullocks – 57.85

19. Kylie Meier – 59.67

60-Meter Hurdles Prelims

7. Jalen Milligan – 9.06q

8. Anycia Cole – 9.11q

14. Nerea Quiros – 9.61

60-Meter Hurdles Final

5. Anycia Cole – 8.96

6. Jalen Milligan – 9.11

Long Jump

7. Jalen Milligan – 5.60m/18-4.25

9. Skaila White – 5.53m/18-1.75

10. Kyleigh Severa – 5.51m/18-1

14. Anycia Cole – 5.37m/17-7.50

19. Ezinne Okoro – 5.10m/16-8.75

Triple Jump

6. Skaila White – 11.52m/37-9.50

7. Ezinne Okoro – 11.12m/36-5.75

High Jump

1. Shania VanNoster – 1.65m/5-5

Shot Put

5. Amanda Kakoulias – 13.76m/45-1.75

8. Alex Adams – 12.78m/41-11.75

9. Anna Zimmer – 12.77m/41-10.75

Weight Throw

1. Alex Adams – 18.94m/62-1.75

Pole Vault

T12. Margaux Thompson – 3.60m/11-9.75

16. Emily Gardiner – 3.60m/11-9.75