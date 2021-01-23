Fourth quarter haunts Wichita State women’s basketball in loss at Temple

PHILADELPHIA (KSNW) – For three quarters it looked like Wichita State was on its way to securing its first conference win of the season, but the fourth quarter doomed the Shockers in a 65-55 loss at Temple Saturday afternoon.



Wichita State (3-6, 0-4) scored just six points in final period and was outscored 20-6 in the fourth, giving the Shockers six consecutive losses after starting the season 3-0.



Asia Strong notched her fourth straight and eighth game of the season with 10-plus points. She finished with a team-high 17 on 6-of-14 shooting. Trajata Colbert added 13 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 2:59 left in the fourth quarter. Seraphine Bastin continues to hunt for her first triple-double, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists.



Wichita State cooled off in the second half, finishing 7-of-18 from three-point range (1-for-6 after halftime) and shot 36 percent overall. The Shockers shot only six free throws in the contest compared to Temple’s 24.



Temple missed 16-of-21 tries from beyond the arc, but finished at 42 percent overall. Jasha Clinton scored a game-high 21 for the Owls.



The way Wichita State started the game, one would never know its last game was all the way back on Jan. 6. The Shockers hit four of their first seven three-pointers and took an early 14-12 lead with less than 4:00 to play.



Strong’s second three-pointer of the quarter followed by an Ene Adams low post score made it 19-16 after 10 minutes. Wichita State scored 10 of its 19 first quarter points off five Temple turnovers.



The second quarter featured the two teams trading baskets, as neither team led by more than three in the period. Carla Budane’s first career points came just before the halftime buzzer to put Wichita State up 34-31.



Strong led all players with 12 first half points. The Shockers shot 41 percent overall, but converted 6-of-12 attempts from long range. Temple made its first three shots from beyond the arc but missed its final eight, and still managed to shoot 48 percent from the floor.



Midway through the third quarter, Wichita State used a 7-0 run to take its largest lead, 47-38. All seven points came from Strong and Colbert.



After a Temple timeout, the Owls responded with a 7-0 run of their own to trim the lead to two. Budane again managed to beat the buzzer to give Wichita State a 49-45 lead heading into the final frame.



The Owls regained the lead 3:45 into the fourth quarter on back-to-back Mia Davis buckets.



Temple would finish the game on a 10-0 run in the final 3:53 and held the Shocker offense to just six points in the quarter.



Up Next

Wichita State wraps up its two-game road trip with a visit to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats Wednesday, Jan. 27.