Frankamp strikes again for AfterShocks in TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In front of the second largest crowd in TBT history, Wichita’s Conner Frankamp drilled a game winning three pointer, sending the AfterShocks to the TBT finals with a 69-65 win over Team Challenge ALS.

“It was extremely exciting once again. I think there were quite a few more fans than on Sunday,” Frankamp said in a postgame press conference. “It was super loud in there. I have to give all of the credit to Tyrus, he drove at the end and I was open. He made a great pass and I was able to knock that shot down.”

Markis McDuffie’s 15 points led the way for the Wichita State alumni squad, which scored the final six points during the Elam Ending and sent the Shocker crowd into a frenzy with the victory.

Marvelle Harris scored a game-high 24 points to once again carry the load offensively for Challenge ALS, which failed to convert on any of its final offensive possessions, missing three straight three-pointers.

The AfterShocks advance to the TBT Quarterfinals in Dayton against Florida TNT. Final site games will all take place between July 31 and Aug. 3 and air nationally on the ESPN Family of Networks.