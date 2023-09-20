WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shocker fans will get more than usual at this year’s Shocker Madness. The popular event will also include a free concert by hip-hop star Tech N9ne.

Shocker Madness kicks off the Wichita State University basketball season. Fans will get their first look at Shocker basketball under new men’s coach Paul Mills and new women’s coach Terry Nooner. Also, Shocker mascot WuShock will celebrate his 75th birthday.

Tech N9ne (Courtesy Wichita State University)

The free event, headlined by Tech N9ne, is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Charles Koch Arena. Doors open at 5 p.m., and parking is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tech N9ne is the co-founder of Strange Music Inc., the number-one independent hip-hop label in the world. His signature rapid-fire “chopper” style has solidified him as one of the leading pioneers of the underground hip-hop industry. In less than two decades, Tech has earned three gold records, sold over two million albums, and made multiple appearances on Forbes’s “Hip-Hop Cash Kings” list.

Shocker Madness schedule of events

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the Shocker Sound Machine, then Wichita State cheer and dance and an introduction of all athletic teams

Shocktoberfest Week winners announced

Basketball teams take over for their scrimmages

$10,000 halfcourt shot giveaway

Live set by DJ 4The Win and Tech N9ne

The WuShock 75th birthday party will be on the arena concourse.

No tickets are required. General admission seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis as arena occupancy allows. Select seating sections within the arena will be reserved for Wichita State University students (sections 117 and 118), Shocker student-athletes and university personnel.

The clear-bag policy and new opengate, walk-through metal detectors will be enforced for those entering the arena.