From WSU to Texas Tech, Jamarius Burton talks about next chapter in his college basketball journey

Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton (2) drives around Oklahoma State guard Chris Harris Jr. (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There have been a lot of moving pieces for the Wichita State Shockers basketball team since their season ended prematurely in March, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Shockers saw several members of their backcourt from this season hit the NCAA Transfer Portal after the season, one of those being sophomore guard Jamarius Burton.

On Monday, Burton announced that the next chapter in his college basketball journey will take place in the Lone Star State, at Texas Tech.

“I feel I didn’t maximize or achieve all the goals I wanted to achieve at Wichita State, so I feel being at Texas Tech definitely gives me better, a better ability to achieve those goals,” said Burton.

In two seasons at WSU, Burton started in 52 of the 67 games he appeared in.

In all, he would average 7.9 points and 3.4 assists per game.

A selling point to head to Lubbock and play for the Red Raiders, Burton says, came from conservations he had with head coach Chris Beard.

“I mean most our conversations were built around development and he talked heavily on how he has a vision for me, how he feel like I can develop and I kind of started envisioning the same vision he has, so, it was kind of easy to pick Texas Tech towards the end because of all the resources that they provided and the confidence they had in me,” said Burton.

In all, seven scholarship players from the 2019-20 roster decided to take their talents elsewhere.

“As far as Wichita State is concerned, me and my brothers, the issue wasn’t about playing time, we didn’t have no off the court drama, so whatever else you can get from that is all I can give you,” said Burton.

While his time inside Charles Koch Arena is over, Burton says he’ll never forget all of the support he and the team go from the Shocker faithful.

“That’s the thing I’m going to miss the most is the fan base, the connections that I’ve made, just me knowing that no matter what, even bad games or good games that they are going to stand by us as players, so I appreciate all the fans love and support and I’ll never forget it,” said Burton.

In two seasons at WSU, Burton started in 52 of the 67 games he appeared in.

In all, he would average 7.9 points and 3.4 assists per game.