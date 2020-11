Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, center, congratulates his staff after defeating Indiana 73-63 in an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the NIT tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Wichita State won 73-63. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, left, and assistant coach Isaac Brown in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall reacts after a foul call during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. Temple won 65-53. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall instructs his players against Tulsa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, in Hartford, Conn. Marshall learned how to build a basketball team while on the staff of Hall of Fame coach John Kresse at College of Charleston. Many of those lessons have helped Marshall become Wichita State’s winningest coach. But many have lost their value, and the reason is simple: The NCAA transfer portal has forced coaches to build teams rather than programs. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Missouri State in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference men’s tournament, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, right, talks with Wichita State’s Landry Shamet, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall talks with guard Fred VanVleet (23) during NCAA college basketball game between Wichita State and Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015. Tulsa won 77-67. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall calls a play as fans cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Orlando, Fla. Iowa won 84-62.(AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall shouts to his players during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against USC, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating Ohio State 70-66 in a West Regional final in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2013, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall speaks to the media during a news conference at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2013, in Atlanta. Wichita State plays Louisville in a national semifinal on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Louisville Saturday, April 6, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall, far left, celebrates with his team after their victory over Indiana State in the an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference men’s tournament on Sunday, March 9, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Bill Boyce)

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall hugs Wichita State’s Ron Baker (31) while celebrating a 76-70 win over Gonzaga 76-70 in a third-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall looks on during practice in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 14, 2012. Wichita State plays VCU in an NCAA tournament second-round college basketball game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall reacts in the first half of a college basketball game against Notre Dame in the NCAA men’s tournament regional semifinals, in Cleveland. The core group that took Wichita State to the Final Four three years ago are seniors now, an abundance of youthful exuberance now bolstered by wisdom and experience. (AP Photo/David Richard)

In this Jan. 31, 2015, file photo, Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The No. 10 Panthers and No. 11 Shockers will play Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, for the regular-season championship. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)

Wichita State’s head coach Gregg Marshall speaks at a news conference Thursday, April 3, 2014, in Dallas. Marshall was named the AP College Basketball Coach of the Year. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a third-round game against Kentucky of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 23, 2014, in St. Louis. Kentucky won 78-76. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.

