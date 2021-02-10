Gilbert scores 17; Wade’s dunk helps Wichita State beat UCF

Shockers

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alterique Gilbert scored 17 points including Wichita State’s last five points, leading the Shockers to a 61-60 win over Central Florida.

Trey Wade made a dunk with 2:12 left that gave the Shockers the lead for good.

Gilbert hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws in the final 33 seconds.

Dexter Dennis added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (12-4, 8-2 American Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Morris Udeze had 12 points.

Wade finished with five points and five rebounds.

Darius Perry scored a career-high 27 points for the Knights (5-10, 3-9).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories