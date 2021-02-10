Gilbert scores 17; Wade’s dunk helps Wichita State beat UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alterique Gilbert scored 17 points including Wichita State’s last five points, leading the Shockers to a 61-60 win over Central Florida.
Trey Wade made a dunk with 2:12 left that gave the Shockers the lead for good.
Gilbert hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws in the final 33 seconds.
Dexter Dennis added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (12-4, 8-2 American Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.
Morris Udeze had 12 points.
Wade finished with five points and five rebounds.
Darius Perry scored a career-high 27 points for the Knights (5-10, 3-9).