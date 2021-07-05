‘God makes no mistakes’: Wichita State guard Qua Grant learns from DII basketball experience

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Coming out of Waxahachie High School in East Texas, Qua Grant didn’t have any Division I scholarship offers.

“I’ve always been kind of overlooked coming up,” said Grant. I always felt like I should have been here, but it’s okay. I believe God makes no mistakes.”

Grant would start his collegiate basketball career at West Texas A&M, leading the Buffaloes to three-straight trips to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

“I feel like it grew my confidence,” said Grant. “If anyone’s in front of me, I’m going to go at them no matter what. I don’t care who you are. There’s always good basketball players everywhere, so I just go at anybody and everybody. Next man up.”

After averaging 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals last season, the 6-foot-1 guard chose Wichita State over other DI programs such as Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Missouri.

“I chose Wichita State over some really good schools,” said Grant. “I just felt like Isaac Brown was really genuine, and I like Wichita. I heard the arena gets pretty packed, so I’m really excited for that.”

After reviewing film, Grant acknowledged that his ‘out in the open’ play style will complement the Shockers’ blueprint.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to win – scoring, passing rebounding, defense – it really doesn’t matter,” said Grant.

Although his journey to WSU had an extra stop along the way, Grant believes that everything happens for a reason.

“If I could go back, I wouldn’t change anything,” said Grant. “I feel like everything I’ve done has gotten me to this spot, the way it’s supposed to be.”