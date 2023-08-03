WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Now is the time to show what you got by auditioning to participate in Wichita State University athletic events.

The school is looking for singers to sing the National Anthem at home games for WSU men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, track and field, softball and baseball games.

WSU is also looking for halftime entertainment for basketball games.

To apply, you can click here. Each submission and audition will be thoroughly reviewed, and the selected singers and acts will be contacted and asked to perform on a rolling basis throughout the athletic season.

WSU says if you would like to submit a physical DVD, CD or tape of a previous National Anthem or halftime performance, please send your full name, contact information, past experiences and the demo tape to:



Shocker Marketing

Attn: National Anthem/Halftime Submission

1845 Fairmount Street, Box 18

Wichita, KS 67260-0018