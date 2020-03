WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State point guard Grant Sherfield is leaving the program after entering his name in the transfer portal on Monday.

The Wichita native averaged 8.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his freshman season.

Sherfield becomes the sixth Shocker to leave the team since the abrupt ending of the 2020 season on Thursday, joining Erik Stevenson, Jamarius Burton, Noah Fernandes, DeAntoni Gordon and Tate Busse.