Green Wave Inch Past Shockers in Five

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Tulane University Green Wave used a late run in the fifth set to inch past the Wichita State University volleyball team, 3-2, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Charles Koch Arena. The set scores were 25-27, 22-25, 25-17, 27-25 and 15-11.
Wichita State (4-14, 1-5 American) is scheduled to continue its lengthy homestand Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. against American preseason favorite UCF.
Sophomore Megan Taflinger posted a match-high 17 kills, while redshirt freshman Chinelo Ogogor (11) and junior Brooke Smith (10) finished with double-digit kills, as well. Ogogor’s 11 kills marked a career-best.
Junior McKayla Wuensch posted her second straight double-double, tallying 46 assists to go along with a career-best 22 digs, and freshman Arianna Arjomand (25 digs) and senior Kara Bown (five service aces) also had career-highs.
The Green Wave (14-5, 4-2 American) outhit Wichita State, .170 to .114, and tallied a 63-59 advantage in total kills, in addition to a 16-12 edge in total blocks.
Lexie Douglas finished with 15 kills, and Kayla Dinkins had a match-high 10 blocks (one block solo, nine block assists), pacing Tulane.
