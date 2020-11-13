Gregg Marshall not at practice, still out for personal reasons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State men’s head basketball coach Gregg Marshall was not at practice on Thursday.
University officials told KSN that he is out for personal reasons. We were told that was the same reason he was also out earlier this week.
The team had a scheduled day off on Wednesday.
This comes as reports surfaced Tuesday from Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst with Stadium, that WSU was looking to part ways with Marshall after 13 seasons.
