Grimes leads No. 25 Houston in 76-43 win over Wichita State, marks worst loss in Gregg Marshall-era

HOUSTON (AP) – Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds, DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds and No. 25 Houston beat Wichita State 76-43.

Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each had 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston. The Cougars have won seven of eight and took over sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference.

Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds, and Tyson Etienne and Jaime Echenique each scored seven points for Wichita State. The Shockers have lost three straight.

