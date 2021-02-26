“He took full advantage of his chance”: Former Wichita State players react to Isaac Brown’s promotion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Isaac Brown is set to become the 26th full-time head coach for the Wichita State Men’s basketball team.

On Friday, Brown verbally agreed to a five-year deal worth $6 million. Brown was named interim head coach on November 17th, when then-head coach Gregg Marshall resigned after 13 seasons amid allegations of misconduct.

It was a well received announcement by those who have been a part of IB’s journey.

Darius Carter Jr. was a forward at Wichita State from 2013-15. His last season at the roundhouse was Brown’s first as an assistant coach.

“He was always a down to earth guy, always somebody we could come to and talk to about things and he would give us honest opinions,” said Carter Jr.

Those, like former Shocker Lynbert “Cheese” Johnson, who still attends practice weekly says IB’s promotion is well overdue.

“The way the team responds to him as a coach and the way the community is behind him in terms of hoping he do well,” said Johnson. “He took full advantage of his chance and will continue to take advantage of his opportunity.”

Through it all, Brown is remaining humble, dishing out praise to those around him when the team found out that he would be the head coach on a full-time basis.

“None of this would have been possible without you guys and it’s not about the wins or the losses, it’s more about you being good people,” said Brown.

For guys who played under IB, like Carter, he says this should help the team moving forward.

“They can kind of relax a little bit and know that we have IB and this is our guy and we’ve had him and we can just play and not worry about all the extra stuff,” said Carter Jr.

Brown will be formally introduced as the full-time head coach on Monday.

The Shockers are set to hit the floor again on Wednesday, when they travel to play Tulane at 5 p.m.