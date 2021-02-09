“He was an inspiration for our team”: Wichita State quarterback Prince McJunkins remembered for who he was both on and off the field

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers football team was discontinued in 1986, but many players who donned the uniform are still remembered.

One of those is quarterback Prince McJunkins.

McJunkins was inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

“The hard work that I put in as a youngster growing up, 26 years later after leaving Wichita State it still has an effect,” said McJunkins.

That effect still being felt today.

The electrifying Shockers signal caller passed away Tuesday due to COVID-19. It comes a week after his mother also died due to the Coronavirus. McJunkins was 60 years old.

Reuben Eckels played wide receiver for WSU and played alongside McJunkins from 1980-82.

“He was our leader, he was an inspiration for our team,” said Eckels.

Eckels and McJunkins would also team up in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the Ottawa Roughriders from 1984-85, forming a bond as teammates and a friendship the continued long past their playing days.

“When he got on the field he was electrifying, opponents such as Reggie White talked about him, how great he was,” said Eckels.

Playing at Wichita State from 1979-82, McJunkins won the Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year award in back-to-back seasons (’81 & ’82).

He was also the first NCAA player to throw for more than 4,000 yards and run for more than 2,000 yards in a college career.

While his play on the field never ceased to wow the Shocker Faithful, it is the man off the field that will leave a lasting memory.

“I think it is a combination of just the exciting dynamic player that he was on the field, but, off the field just somewhat quiet, humble, but just selfless individual,” said Mike Kennedy, voice of the Shockers football team from 1980-86.

A sentiment echoed by Eckels.

“His life was his story, and his story was a good life, for a good man,” said Eckels.

McJunkins #1 jersey was retired by the Shockers.