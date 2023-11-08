WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the pieces of Wichita State University men’s basketball’s 2024 class put pen to paper on Wednesday.

TJ Williams, a three-star combo guard from Wichita Heights High School, signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Shockers.

Williams’ recruitment featured some heavy hitters, including Iowa and Missouri — which, coupled with Wichita State, rounded out his Top 3 — Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

The local athlete said after his signing, he’s excited to stay home.

“It’s real special for me, just like the shirts say, ‘I got my city behind me,’ so it’s going to be very great seeing my family there at every game, them not having to travel across the world,” Williams said. “Miss work, two or three weeks because games are stacking up out of town. Everything is just right down the street.”

Here’s how Eric Bossi, national basketball director for 247Sports, described Williams’ game:

“One of the more explosive wing players in the class of 2024, Williams is at his best when he’s playing in attack mode and attacking the rim. He isn’t a flashy ball handler but gets where he needs to go off of the dribble and is also a clever passer and playmaker who does a good job of reading ball screens. His jump shot is hot and cold, so as he gets more consistent there, he can really free up space to attack even more off the dribble. With his length and lateral quickness, he has the tools to be an excellent defender.”