WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s been a lot of change in the Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball programs this offseason, and your chance to meet the new players and coaches is coming soon.

On June 27, Wichita State will host the “Say ‘Hey’ and Signatures” event at Charles Koch Arena. This event is free and will be a casual meet-and-greet opportunity to hear from new head coaches Paul Mills (Men’s basketball) and Terry Nooner (Women’s basketball).

The event starts at 7 p.m., and gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Fans will also have the opportunity to snag a photo and autograph with the Shockers. There will also be a giveaway for two people to win season tickets for the 2023-2024 season.