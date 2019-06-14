Hibbs returns to WSU as Assistant Athletics Director for Baseball Operations and Player Development

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University baseball head coach Eric Wedge announced Friday, June 14, that former WSU standout outfielder and assistant coach Loren Hibbs has been named the new Assistant Athletics Director for Baseball Operations and Player Development.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to welcome Loren back to Wichita State to be a part of our staff,” Wedge said. “He is a true Shocker with high character and phenomenal baseball acumen. His vast amount of experience and success on the diamond as a player, assistant coach and head coach will be invaluable in helping our program attain milestones both on and off the field.”

Hibbs, who was a standout player for the Shockers from 1982-84 and assistant coach at WSU from 1985-92. He returns to Wichita after serving as the head coach for the Charlotte 49ers for 27 seasons.

At Charlotte, Hibbs posted an impressive 819-682-5 record and guided the 49ers to seven conference regular season championships, four conference tournament titles and five NCAA tournament appearances. He is the program’s all-time winningest coach, having achieved that milestone back in 2002.

Before becoming the head coach for the 49ers, Hibbs assisted College Baseball and Pizza Hut Shockers Sports Hall of Fame head coach Gene Stephenson to seven Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles, five MVC tournament crowns, seven NCAA regional appearances, four College World Series berths and the 1989 national championship.

He coached six former Shockers who went on to play in the majors, including Wedge (1987-89), P.J. Forbes (1987-90), Mike Lansing (1987-90), Pat Meares (1988-90), Darren Dreifort (1991-93) and Doug Mirabelli (1990-92).

An outfielder for the Shockers from 1982-84, he was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-District honoree, and was selected to the 1982 College World Series all-tournament team. He still holds the NCAA single-season record for runs scored with 125 during the 1982 campaign.

Hibbs captured two regular season conference titles and one conference tournament crown, going along with two NCAA regional showings, and was a member of the 1982 College World Series runner-up team.

He was inducted into the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.