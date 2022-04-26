WICHITA Kan. (KNSW) – The Wichita State baseball team is in a slump, and after Tuesday’s loss to No. 8 Oklahoma State, the Shockers have dropped 10 straight games, the most in program history.

Wichita State scored five runs in the third inning to play with a 5-3 lead against the Cowboys, before OSU scored six runs in the fifth inning and never looked back on their way to a 12-6 win.

With the loss, the Shockers drop to (13-28) overall on the season. Wichita State resumes conference play on Friday at Memphis kicking off a three game series.