Shockers Drop Two to Begin Easton Bama Bash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State softball lost both of its games on the first day of the Easton Bama Bash to host No. 10/9 Alabama, 13-2, and Louisville, 8-0, at Rhoads Stadium on Friday.

Game 1 vs. Louisville

The Shocker offense was unable to get anything done versus Louisville pitcher Taylor Roby. She held the Shockers to only two hits and forced multiple fly and ground outs. Wichita State left two runners on base and were unable to get into scoring positions.

Caitlin Bingham got the start for the Shockers, but a shaky first inning in which she allowed four hits, two walks and five runs resulted in her being replaced by Erin McDonald. McDonald pitched the rest of the game and gave up three more runs on five hits.

Game 2 vs. Alabama

Bailey Lange started in the matchup against the Crimson Tide and she was similarly pulled in the first inning after getting called regularly for illegal pitches. McDonald replaced her and pitched for one inning before being replaced for Bingham. Combined, the trio gave up eight hits and 13 runs.

Kaylee Huecker put the first run of the day on the board for the Shockers with a solo shot to left field in the third inning. The Shockers brought in another run later that same inning off a single by Neleigh Herring that scored Wylie Glover.