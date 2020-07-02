‘Hope for the future’: Former Shocker Rashard Kelly hosts basketball camp to inspire Wichita’s youth

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly took to the hardwood at Wichita Hoops to teach Wichita’s youth about more than just basketball.
“It’s hard work on the court, but it’s even harder in the real world,” said Kelly.
The death of George Floyd sparked a conversation about race relations across the country, and, as often is the case, that conversation has infiltrated the sports world.
“If you look out here, 90 percent of our campers are black,” said Kelly. “At the end of the day, we don’t always want to be at the bottom, you know? We’ve done enough for this country to just have a fair share of everything.”
The sentiment is familiar to Maize South student-athlete Fontaine Williams, who attended Kelly’s ‘grind session.”
“It’s kind of harder to make it, but I like challenges,” said Williams. “To make it, if you’re black, it just feels so much better, like a reward.”
Kelly is giving young athletes equal opportunity to achieve success.
“That’s the reason for the free camp,” said Kelly. “It’s not to take away from their pockets – it’s to bring them closer, bring them together, and bring them hope – hope for the future, and see that they can be successful.”
Players in attendance look forward to making a similar impact.
“He’s doing a lot of great for the kids out here, and he’s doing what I want to do,” said Williams. He’s giving back to the community. That’s something that I want to do when I get older.”