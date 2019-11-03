HOUSTON (WSU Athletics) – The University of Houston Cougars swept the Wichita State University volleyball team, 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Fertitta Center. The set scores were 25-19, 25-20 and 25-23.
Wichita State (7-17, 4-8 American) is scheduled to start a three-match homestand with a contest against SMU Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. inside Charles Koch Arena.
Redshirt freshman Brylee Kelly led the Shockers offensively, tallying 11 kills on 24 attempts with three errors for a .333 attack percentage, while Nicole Anderson tallied nine kills and hit .314.
Kayce Litzau added 23 assists, Kara Bown had 14 digs, and Chinelo Ogogor posted five blocks (three block solos, two block assists), respectively.
Houston (15-12, 9-3 American) outhit Wichita State, .317 to .236, and compiled 46 kills compared to 41 for WSU. The Shockers won the blocking battle, 6-4.
Megan Duncan led the Cougars with 12 kills, while Rachel Tullos hit .533 with 10 kills and added four blocks. Kelsey Childers had a match-high 36 assists, and Katie Karbo added a match-best 19 digs.
Houston Rockets Past Wichita State, 3-0
