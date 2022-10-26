WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When Shocker fans head to Wichita State University (WSU) basketball games this season, they will notice a few changes during the games and around Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State Athletics employees have talked to various groups of Shocker fans over the last three months. They said they learned that Shocker Nation wanted game day enhancements.

On Wednesday, GoShockers.com revealed what WSU is doing to improve games for the fans. The changes involve a texting service, emcees, concessions, shuttles, and a membership opportunity to an exclusive social area overlooking the concourse.

Shuttles and drop-off policy

WSU says one of the first improvements fans may notice is while arriving for the game. WSU is giving fans several options for free shuttle service.

Bus Route 202A, which picks up people at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex at 29th and Oliver, will deviate on game day to help fans get to and from the game. It will run every 20 minutes, starting two hours before game time.

Route 202A will also stop at crosswalks for those headed to the arena, and it will run when games are on weekends. In addition, the pick-up for games will include Starbucks for those at the pregame activities at Braeburn Square.

Click here for the Route 202A map. Click here for information on WSU’s transit services.

If you download the Wichita Transit MyStop app, you can track buses and see when the next bus will arrive. The app is available in the Apple App Store, Google Play, and for desktop use.

Fans with health or accessibility issues can be dropped off by the flagpole in front of Charles Koch Arena.

Taxi, hotel shuttle, Uber, Lyft, and all other drop-offs will be on Alumni drive south of the arena. See the ride-share drop-off location map by clicking here.

Concessions

Shocker fans will be happy to learn that concession stand prices are not changing. It will mean reduced commissions for Shocker Athletics, but officials say it’s a way to show appreciation to Shocker Nation.

There will be some new high-value items available. Plus, there will be family deals.

Fans can pick any 2 for $20 or any 3 for $30, including:

Four hot dogs

Four small popcorns

Four 16 oz. drinks

Two small popcorns and two candy bars

Shocker fans will notice more points of sale around the concourse, which should reduce wait times. They’ll also see branded concession stands, including Shock Burger, Smokey Joe’s BBQ, American Grill, WuShock’s Pizza Cave, Fairmount Dogs, and QDOBA.

Click here to see the concession stand menu. Click here to see a diagram of the concession stands.

There will be a halftime promotion in the Shocker Lounge in the Aetna Multi-Purpose Center — fans can get a slice of pizza and a Bud Light for $10.

To have more time in your seat, you can download the Shocker In Seat app and order from a limited menu. You will get a text when your food is ready. Then, pick up the food outside the Burger Shock Stand in Section 126 or The American Grill Stand in Section 118.

The Shocker In Seat app is available on Google Play or the Apple App store.

The Shocker Way Mezzanine

WSU is offering a new premium experience called Shocker Way Mezzanine. People who buy a membership will have access to an exclusive social area overlooking the concourse. The membership will also include a full-service bar and light snacks. Members can get into Shocker Way Mezzanine for 90 minutes before each home game.

Membership is $1,200 a person. The proceeds will go toward the new Shocker Way giving campaign. Membership does not include tickets to the games.

Texting service

There is a new Game Day Assistance program for fans who have questions, concerns, or feedback on game day. Fans can text 316-800-0015 or email WSU Athletics at comments@goshockers.com.

Other enhancements

Emcees — WSU will have two emcees talking to fans and helping with promotions on the court. One of the emcees is Jillian Carroll, who used to be the co-host of KSN’s Good Day Kansas. The other is Fayola Oyatayo, a talk show host. WSU says Oyatayo is often called Mr. Wichita.

Jillian Carroll (Courtesy: GoShockers.com) Fayola Oyatayo (Courtesy: GoShockers.com)

A DJ, DJ 4 The Win, will play music before the game and during breaks in the action in the student section.



WSU is adding another Shocker Store location. It will be behind section 120 in the arena starting on Nov. 29.



Entertainers will perform at halftime of select games.



There will be arena-wide light shows and trivia games for fans.



There will be a website for fans to get information about each game day. They will find the link on GoShockers.com.



The men’s and women’s basketball players will have new patches on their uniforms representing the academic college where they study for their major.



The Shocker Athletic Scholarship Organization Hospitality Room will open for select SASO members before the games.

Tickets

To buy season tickets or single-game tickets for non-conference opponents, call the ticket office at 316-978-3267 or click here to purchase tickets online. You can also buy them in person at the Koch Arena Ticket Office each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.