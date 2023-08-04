WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State men’s basketball team got their season to start with a win in Greece on Friday.

Paul Mills’ squad is currently on a trip to Europe to play three exhibition games to tune up before the start of the 2023-2024 season. The Shockers beat the Thessaloniki All-Stars 76-60 in the first contest.

There was no live video or live stats for the game, but Wichita State’s Athletic Department provided a breakdown of what happened.

Second-year guard Colby Rogers — who was held out last season due to eligibility issues — led the team in scoring with 16. Xavier Bell and Quincy Ballard also contributed heavily to the scoring, with 15 points and 14 points, respectively.

WSU says all 12 players that suited up saw time on the floor, and 10 of them scored in the game.

The team started out slow, with Thessaloniki jumping out to an early 13-4 lead, but the Shockers came back and took their first lead of the game, 21-18.

It wasn’t an easy contest in the first half though. The teams traded blows, and by halftime, the Shockers held a slim two-point lead.

Third-year guard Jalen Ricks ignited the offense in the third quarter, scoring the first bucket of a 10-2 run. Rogers capped off the third quarter by scoring nine of the last 11 points in the third quarter, pushing the Shockers’ lead to 63-45.

That lead would swell to 20 points before the game ended.

Up next, the Shockers will travel to Athens, Greece, to take on the University of Calgary on Aug. 7 at noon central time.