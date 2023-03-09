WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s Shockers men’s basketball team is hoping to make a March run and find their name in the NCAA tournament next week.

It all starts on Thursday inside Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Shockers will match up in the first round of the AAC Tournament against Tulsa.

The season has finished above where the AAC projected it would, with a sixth-place finish in conference play with a 9-9 record. At this point, it will take winning the conference tournament for an automatic bid if the Shockers have any hope of dancing.

That starts with the Shockers’ first game on Thursday night against Tulsa. Wichita State is currently a 16-and-a-half point favorite to win. The Golden Hurricane finished the season in dead last in the AAC with a 1-17 record, with two of those losses coming by the hands of the Shockers.

How to watch or listen Wichita State — Tulsa

Who: #6 Wichita State vs. #11 Tulsa

When: 6 p.m. CT Thursday

Where: Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

Television: ESPN

Stream/Online: Watch ESPN

You can also listen to the game on the radio in Wichita. It will be on 103.7 KEYN.