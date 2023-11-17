WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers men’s basketball team is off to a 4-0 start and are looking to move to 5-0 with a game against Liberty in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday night.

Last night, the Shockers picked up an 86-77 win over Coastal Carolina — who is playing in the tournament on their home floor.

Friday’s game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. CST. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Wichita State Shockers (4-0) vs. Liberty Flames (3-0)

When: 8 p.m. CST

Where: Myrtle Beach Invitational — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Television: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN