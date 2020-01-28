‘I felt like a part of me was taken away’: Wichita State basketball reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

WICHITA, Kan – Basketball star Kobe Bryant was among nine killed on Sunday in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, Calif.

“I was shocked. I was like — no, that’s not true,” said Wichita State women’s basketball player, Seraphine Bastin, upon hearing the news.

“I felt like a part of me was taken away, ” said Wichita State men’s basketball player, Tyson Etienne, who considered Bryant his favorite player.

One of Bryant’s four daughters, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, a promising athlete herself, was also killed in the tragic accident.

“I wish I could rewind time,” said Wichita State head women’s basketball coach, Keitha Adams.

In retirement, Bryant used his influence to advocate for women’s basketball.

“When you love the game, you love the game,” said Adams’ on Bryant’s connection to women’s basketball. “I’m sure that connection [with his daughter] brought it full circle.”

“He was a guy who was just special. He treated everybody fairly,” said Wichita State men’s basketball player, Dexter Dennis.

Bryant’s influence is international.

“I remember I had a pair of ‘Kobes’ for awhile,” said Wichita State men’s basketball player, Jaime Echenique, who is a native of Columbia.

Through the tragic loss, players and coaches are reminded of the fragility of life.

“You just never know when your time is,” said Wichita State women’s basketball player, Maya Brewer.

Players say the ‘Mamba Mentality’ will live on, forever impacting the game of basketball.

“He wasn’t the most naturally-talented person, but he built everything, and that’s kind of the route I’ve had to do my whole life, so I’m just following the blueprint, and even though he’s gone, I’ll carry on his legacy through that.”

After all, legends never die.