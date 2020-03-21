1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
“I just don’t think you can be careful enough”: Wedge talks cancellation of 2020 baseball season due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When it comes to the 2020 season for the Wichita State Shockers baseball team, the outcome will remain undetermined.

On Monday, the American Athletic Conference announced they were canceling athletic competition due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The news came as the Shockers were in the midst of a 12 game winning streak in Eric Wedge’s first year as head coach.

” I think it was evident by the way we played that it was different,” said Wedge.

Winning 13 of their first 15 games, the Shocks looked to signal the dawn of a new day at Eck Stadium.

A 10-9 walk-off win at home against Louisiana Tech on March 8th would keep them undefeated in front of the Shocker Faithful, with 10 of their 13 wins coming at home.

It would also be the last time they’d take the field this season.

“It’s sad, it’s unfortunate, but it all makes sense, I mean we have to look at the big picture in regard to life, I don’t think we can be careful enough with this,” said Wedge.

Wedge says the unexpected end to the season hit hard for his players.

“It was a hard conversation when I talked to them, that final day after that final practice, final scrimmage we had, you know some of the guys were emotional, everybody was upset, I think the fear of the unknown, that is real too,” said Wedge.

With the season over, Wedge says most of his players have headed home.

Now, the players, Wedge and the program will look ahead to what they can possibly expect going forward.

“First and foremost, we are still concerned about this Spring, ultimately how this leads into the Summer and Summer ball for the guys, but really right now baseball is somewhat on the back burner for obvious reasons,” said Wedge.

Wedge, who helped lead the Shockers to a 1989 College World Series victory over Texas, says he’s appreciative of the support team has gotten from the Shocker Faithful.

“The fans have been great here, yeah, a lot of emails, a lot of texts, a lot of voice messages, a lot of things from other coaches that the fans said to them that are very encouraging,” said Wedge.

KSN did ask Wedge about what will happen with players, when it pertains to eligibility.

“Everybody is talking about it, but there is nothing definitive that’s been decided as of yet, we are meeting as a staff right now and having conversations about different case
scenarios,” said Wedge.

The Shockers had five seniors on their 2020 roster.

