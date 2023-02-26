NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) — Wichita State won its fifth straight American Athletic Conference road game with an 83-76 victory over Tulane. It’s the longest streak since joining the league.

Louisiana native Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a season-high 28 points, and Craig Porter Jr. celebrated his 23rd birthday with a triple-double.

Porter’s 15-points, 10-rebound, 10-assist stat line was just the second by a Shocker in the last 50 years. Toronto Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet delivered the other on Feb. 7, 2015, against Missouri State.

Pierre had multiple sections of supporters inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena and gave them a show. He was 9-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-12 from deep.

James Rojas played a monumental part in the Shockers win. The Alabama transfer scored a career-high 22 points and cleared eight rebounds.

As a whole, the Shockers shot 53.1 percent and 45 percent from long range. They also outscored the hosts 19-4 on fastbreaks.

Despite leading by 17 points in the first half, Tulane rallied back. Jalen Cook scored 30 points and hit eight of Tulane’s threes. The Green Wave cut the lead to one near the 6:00 minute mark of the second half.

WSU cracked down defensively, holding Tulane to just three baskets the rest of the way.

Wichita State will remain on the road for a Thursday meeting with No. 1 Houston. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The Shockers will return home for their regular-season finale against South Florida on Sunday, March 5, at 1 p.m.